|
|
Verla Lee Gentry Speer age 91 of Poyen passed away February 23, 2020 at her home. She was born June 15, 1928 in Vimy Ridge AR to William Monroe and Cordia Ellen Moore Gentry. She was a pastor's wife for 65 years. Verla and Robert Louis Speer were married May 30, 1946. She was a happy housewife, a talented artist and a certified all media painter, in oils, acrylic, pen and ink, and won many awards. She enjoyed her wood working shop and craft shop. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed making doll clothes for her granddaughter as well as herself and shirts for her sons. She was a member of each church that her husband pastored and was currently a member of Poyen Missionary Baptist Church. She was active in ladies auxiliary and taught children in church for many years. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Elder Robert L. Speer, a brother Clyde Gentry and his wife Wanda, sister Ora McClintoch and her husband Jim, several brother in law's and their wives, daughter in law Sandra Kay Speer and grandson Robert David Speer.
Survivors include her 4 sons; Robert L. "Bob" Speer Jr, William Lawrence "Billy" Speer and his wife Cheryl, Clyde Timothy Speer and Paul Alan Speer, grandchildren; Michelle Lynn Crow and husband Kurt, Brian Speer and his wife Brittany, Brooke Freeman and husband Michael, great grandchildren Ava, Sutter and Atlee Speer, Briley, Mikayla and Skyler Freeman and Samantha and Alec Crow and great greatgrandchild Crystalyn Jewel "C J" Crow and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday February 26, from 5-7pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Services will be held Thursday February 27, at 10:00am at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Don Goodman and Bro. Bobby Goodknight officiating. Pallbearers will be Ralph Nichols, Brian Speer, Phillip Roark, Ray Simms, Kurt Crow and Kenny Fite. Burial will be in Lindsey Poyen Cemetery.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 26, 2020