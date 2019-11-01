|
Verta Lou Hughes Speer, age 80 of Malvern passed away Thursday October 31, 2019 at Encore Healthcare. She was born October 5, 1939, in Malvern to Vertus William and Lorene Hixon Hughes. Verta was a graduate of Malvern High School Class of 1957. She retired from the insurance and appraisal business and was a member of Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church where she taught the Women's Sunday School Class for several years.. She loved to garden, read, travel, singing, and going to flea markets, but most of all spending time with the love of her life, Ralph her husband.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-one years, Ralph Eugene Speer, son, Garrick Speer (wife Sherri) of Benton, daughter, Alana Honold (husband Kevin) of Malvern, Sister, Dorthy Barnett (husband Fred) of Alexander, grandchildren, Kristen Vaughn (husband Trey), Isaac Speer, Megan Morris (husband Brady) all of Benton, Shelby Hensley of Poyen, Darby Hensley of Malvern, great-grandchildren, Jensen and Elias and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday November 3, 4:00-6:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be Monday, November 4, 2:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brothers Brad Warren and Rick McClure officiating. Burial will be at Francois Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Isaac Speer, Brady Morris, Trey Vaughn, Corey Rose, Phillip Gray, and Greg Morning.
The family want to thank Encore Healthcare and Kindred Hospice for all their love and kindness.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 2, 2019