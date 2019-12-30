|
|
Vickie Aileen Chandler age 61 of Hot Springs AR, passed away December 21, 2019. She was born August 11, 1958, in Phoenix AZ to Robert Gene Anderson and Janette Rice.
Vickie's favorite color was red and she loved roses. Vickie enjoyed nature, fishing, hunting, and shopping at Goodwill and yard sales. She loved and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and her dogs. Vickie was of the Assembly of God faith.
She is preceded in death by her father Robert Gene Anderson, mother Iva Janette Rice, brother Robert (Robby) Anderson, son Michael Dean Freeman and grandson Jacob Freeman.
Survivors are her sister Elaine (James) Barnes of Hot Springs, brother Scott (Brenda) Anderson of Gifford, son Jamie (Patty) Freeman of Poyen, daughters Melissa (Justin) Freeman of Hot Springs, Erin (Paul) Freeman of Malvern, best friend Daniel Freeman from Gifford and fiancé John Chandler of Hot Springs. Five nieces and nephews and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Service will be held December 27, 2019, 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jason Keisler officiating. Pallbearers will be Scotty Anderson, Bob Anderson, Austin Ray, Justin Bailey, Paul Black and Robert Rowe. Burial will follow in Oakridge Cemetery.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 26, 2019