Vinus Clay Caple
1928 - 2020
Vinus Clay Caple, age 92 of Malvern, AR, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born June 21, 1928 in Benton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Rhoda (Orr) Caple. Also, by two sisters, Lovie Ramsey and Marie Redden. He is survived by the love of his life, Janice Terry Caple, wife of 67 years. He is also survived by four children: Teresa St. John (Paul) of Malvern, Jeff Caple (Diane) of Malvern, Elizabeth Haneline (Ronnie) of Monroe, La and Paul Caple (Lisa) of Hot Springs. Grandchildren: Wendy Abare, Kacee Cook, Adam Haneline, Ian Haneline, Tess Caple, Hannah Tober. Great-grandchildren: Cooper, Georgia, Madeline, Jack, Connor, Quinn, Luka, Graham and Ava.
Vinus served our country through the Army during the Korean War. He graduated the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville with a Mechanical Engineering degree and later earned his Professional Engineering License. He retired from Vulcan Materials in Haskell, Arkansas.
He was a faithful member of Magnet Cove United Methodist Church since 1972 and was very active, including teaching Sunday School and other positions throughout the years.
He loved designing and building things, fishing and was an avid gardener. He enjoyed sharing his harvest with family and neighbors. He was quick to crack a joke and pick on somebody but was always willing to lend a hand when somebody was in need.
A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, November 30th at 1:00PM at Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern, AR. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Magnet Cove United Methodist Church would honor his love and passion of God and people.
Per CDC guidelines, mask and social distances will be required.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
