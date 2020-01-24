|
Violet Eileen (DeGarmo) McVay, 83, of Malvern, Arkansas, passed away the morning of January 23, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 23, 1936 in Janesville, Wisconsin to the late R. Leland & Violet J. (Wakefield) DeGarmo. On October 5, 1957 she was married to Herbert Eugene McVay in Rockford, Illinois. He preceded her in death on November 24, 2011.
Eileen was a member of the North Main Church of Christ and enjoyed cooking, gardening, spending time with her children and grandchildren and doing crafts. She retired as an invoice clerk from Walmart. She had a kind heart and her home was filled with love and many grandchildren.
Besides her husband and parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her three brothers, Leland "Junior" DeGarmo, Ermal DeGarmo, and Larry DeGarmo, sister Karen (DeGarmo) Seales, grandson Michael L. Head, and granddaughter Melodie T. Morehead.
Survivors include four daughters Vicki Head (Max), Rebecca Mickle, Theresa McVay, and Kristine Overstreet (Kaye), son Steven E. McVay, sisters Joyce Hurd and Sandy Seales (Jim), ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family burial in Clear Creek Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life Service at the North Main Church of Christ at 11:00 AM, Monday January 27, 2020 with Minister Sam Carmen officiating.
Pallbearers are grandsons Jeremy Allen, Robby Morehead, Logan Overstreet, Caleb McVay and great-grandsons Matthew Gil and Elijah Morehead. Honorary pallbearers are Max Head and special son Joe Overstreet.
In lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to the North Main Church of Christ 823 N. Main St. Malvern, AR 72104.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home of Malvern, Arkansas.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 25, 2020