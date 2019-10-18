|
Violet Sereese Gordon Winters, 98 reached eternal peace on Saturday, October 12, 2019. at Encore Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Malvern, Arkansas.
Violet Winters was born on December 23, 1920, in Eldorado, Arkansas to Mary Lou Reedy-Gordon and Gus Gordon.
Violet was preceded in death by her aforementioned parents; husbands, DL Adams and Fred Winters; eight loving children: Eva Thorn, Evon Hawkins, Imogene Burton, Calvin Adams, Gerald Adams, Leon Adams, Arthur Adams and Bobby Joe Winters; eight siblings: Leon Gordon, George Herbert Gordon, Dossie Montgomery, Lucy Elliot, Kelley Gordon, Augusta Scott, Agnes Davis and Jack Gordon.
Violet leaves an inextirpable imprint on the hearts of her three children; Vivian Brown Lawson (Eugene), Margie Randle both of Malvern and Nona Winters of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; a special son/grandson, Bobby Tyrone Winters of Malvern; a special granddaughter who she could count on to run her errands, Angela Brown of Malvern and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
There will be a Home Going Celebration Service at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Greater New Hope Baptist Church. Her earthly body will be laid to rest at Perla Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Brandon's Mortuary, on Friday, October 18th, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.
The family will be receiving friends at 913 Magnolia Street, in Malvern. For Violet's full obituary and online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 18, 2019