Virginia D. Rushing 98, of Malvern passed away on January 16, 2020. Virginia was born to the late Ross Ricker and Pearl Martha Johnson Ricker on January 25, 1921, in Frankfort; IN. Virginia served our Great Nation in the United States Army Nurse Corp. She was inducted into the Army at Camp McCoy, WI in June 1943. She served in the 35th Field Hospital and in the European Theater in North Africa and Italy before she was discharged at Camp Siebert, AL in 1945. Virginia was a registered nursed and spent most of her life helping others. She was involved in many organizations throughout her life that included American Nurses Association, Green Thumb Designers Club, and the Junior Service League. Virginia also had many hobbies that she loved to do such as flower arranging, sewing, quilting, painting and reading.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Pearl Ricker; her husband, Dr. James Autry Rushing; a daughter, Martha Rushing Carrier; and a brother, Don Ricker.
Virginia is survived by her children, James "Jimmy" Rushing Jr. (Cynthia) of Marshall, TX, and Gail Rushing of Malvern, AR; her grandchildren, Eric Carrier of Malvern, Hunter Rushing of Marshall, TX, Devon Rushing of Marshall, TX and Mark Blalock of Malone, TX. She also leaves behind two sisters, Mary Finch, Julia Newhouse; several great-grandchildren and many others who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 6-8 pm at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern. Funeral Services will be on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Atkinson Chapel with Bro. Billy Bartlett officiating. Interment will be at Resthaven Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern. Guests may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 18, 2020