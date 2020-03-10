|
Virginia Inez Bass, age 91 of Little Rock and formerly of Malvern, made her grand entrance to Glory on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Little Rock. She was born on December 10, 1928 in Rosston, Arkansas to the late Willis Owen Tomlin and Frances Virginia Jackson Tomlin. Reared and receiving her early education in Dierks, Arkansas, she had been a resident of Malvern since 1949. She was the widow of the late James Thomas "J. T." Bass, to whom she was married on September 30, 1946. He preceded her in death in 1993. She was also preceded in death by her son, James Owen Bass, and beloved daughter, Frances Elizabeth Bass Phelan.
Inez worked for many years at the Bank of Malvern and retired as a Vice President after 20 years of service. A longtime and faithful member of First Baptist Church of Malvern, she was passionately involved in the life of her church. She was a member of the Ruth Sunday School Class for over 60 years. She also cherished her P.E.O. Sisterhood.
Affectionately known as "Memaw", Inez is survived by her son-in-law, James Thomas "Jim" Phelan of Little Rock (Paula) ; three grandchildren, Kristin Phelan Pierce of Dallas, Texas (Brad), Richard Thomas "Tom" Phelan of Little Rock (Wendy), and James Patrick Phelan of Little Rock (Neely); and by nine great-grandchildren, Patrick, Francie, Hunter, Emma, Olivia, J. T., Noah, Pierce, and Emerson.
Memaw will be remembered for her love of pink, her spunk, and endless determination. Her family and friends knew her love. But her supernatural joy in all seasons is perhaps her greatest legacy. She delighted in God's word and lived her life by 2 Timothy 1:7. "For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind."
Our Memaw loved and touched many hearts. Her hugs and honeybuns will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday afternoon, March 10, 2020, at one o'clock in the chapel of J. A. Funk Funeral Home in Malvern with Brother Billy Bartlett and Dr. Verne Wickliffe officiating.
Memorials are requested to First Baptist Church, 531 South Main Street, Malvern, Arkansas 72104.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 10, 2020