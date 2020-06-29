Virginia "Shinnie" (Robinson) McCauley
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Shinnie" Robinson McCauley 70, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 in Compton, CA.  Shinnie was born January 27, 1950 in Malvern, AR to the late W.M. and Mamie Lee Robinson.
Deliverance Temple Institute COGIC 400 N. Main St., Malvern, AR will host a walk through visitation on Friday, June 26th from 5:00-7:00Pm and Funeral services will be Saturday, June 27th at 11:00AM . Body will lie in state from 10:15AM till time of service. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, CDC, State and Federal mandates have been issued. We ask all in attendance to adhere to the guidelines that have been set forth. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be enforced. Services entrusted to Christian Way Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, AR  870-536-2800.
Online register:christianwayfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Christian Way Funeral Home - PINE BLUFF
3705 West 6th Avenue
Pine Bluff, AR 71601
(870) 536-2800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved