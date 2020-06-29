Virginia "Shinnie" Robinson McCauley 70, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 in Compton, CA. Shinnie was born January 27, 1950 in Malvern, AR to the late W.M. and Mamie Lee Robinson.
Deliverance Temple Institute COGIC 400 N. Main St., Malvern, AR will host a walk through visitation on Friday, June 26th from 5:00-7:00Pm and Funeral services will be Saturday, June 27th at 11:00AM . Body will lie in state from 10:15AM till time of service. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, CDC, State and Federal mandates have been issued. We ask all in attendance to adhere to the guidelines that have been set forth. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be enforced. Services entrusted to Christian Way Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, AR 870-536-2800.
Online register:christianwayfh.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.