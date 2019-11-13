|
Virginia Sue Lisenbey, 85 of Rockport gained her angel wings November 11, 2019. She was born August 6, 1934 in Malvern, AR to the late Thomas Jefferson Ashley and Lula Mae Ward. Shortly after graduating from Malvern High School, she met the love of her life Robert Lisenbey. They were married on October 8, 1955, and were blessed with 49 years together before Roberts passing in 2014.
She was known to many as "MaMa Sue" or "Granny Sue". She was a loving and devoted mother to Lee (Lynda) Lisenbey, Gary (Shena) Lisenbey and Shirley (David) Nunley all of Rockport. Sue cherished time she spent with her grandchildren, Robert Paul Lisenbey, Traci (Randy) Brodnax, Garylee Ramsey, Kenneth Ramsey, Bryceson (Maegan) Nunley, Dane Nunley, Andrew (Brittney) Lisenbey and Steven Lisenbey.
Her love grew even greater with each addition of her great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Ashton, Laney, Padme Ramsey, Marissa and Mya Brodnax, Riley, Kimberly, Kane, Liam and Hollis Lisenbey.
Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Philadelphia Cemetery in Prattsville, AR. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers are her grandsons Garylee and Kenneth Ramsey, Randy Brodnax, Robert Paul, Andrew and Steven Lisenbey. Honorary Pallbearers are Dane and Bryceson Nunley.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern, AR.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 13, 2019