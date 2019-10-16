|
Vivian Jackson Collie, age 85, of the Antioch Community passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. She was born January 1, 1934, the daughter of the late William "Willy" and Myrtle Dunahoo Jackson. Vivian worked at Nahas Manufacturing in Bismarck for years and was member of the Malvern Community Service League and EHC. Vivian was a member of Antioch Assembly of God. Before getting sick she loved doing crafts, going to craft fairs and painting pictures. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, canning and working in her flowers. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, of 68 years, James K. Collie; sons, Kenneth Dewayne Collie and Dennis James Collie; brother, Junior Jackson and sister, Vernice Jackson Williams.
Survivors, daughter, Karan Chancellor (Ronnie) of Donaldson; grandchildren, Stacie Chancellor, Aaron Chancellor (Hannah) and Allison Collie; great grandchildren, Brady Huneycutt, Sierra Chancellor and Eli Chancellor and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be Thursday, October 17 at 2:00pm at Antioch Assembly of God Church with Reverend Gerald Williams officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Upper Antioch Cemetery. Pallbearers will Gerald Prince, Josh Jackson, Fred Jackson, John Collie, Randy Jackson, Larry Beason and Steve Collie.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 16, 2019