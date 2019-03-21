|
Vivian "LeeLee" (Dyer) Matlock, age 83, of Malvern, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was born November 2, 1935 in Malvern to Walter Max and Claudia Mae (Efird) Dyer. She was a bookkeeper and had served as Deputy Treasurer for Hot Spring County. She was a member, church treasurer and pianist for Malvern Seventh Day Adventist Church and enjoyed shopping for her grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Doyle Dyer and granddaughter Theresa Matlock.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years Victor Wayne Matlock, son Jimmy Matlock (Wanda) of Rockport, daughter Renae Frase (Autumn) of Malvern, sister Judy Lambeth (Jim) of Deer Park, WA, grandchildren Tracy Tarlton (Jeff), Darrell Matlock (Erika) Ethan Muse (Laura), great grandchildren Amy Tarlton, Emily Evans (David), Kristen Robbins, Abigail Mojica, Alex Matlock and Vanessa Matlock, one great-great granddaughter Madilyn Evans.
Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019, 6:00-8:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home Chapel.
Special thanks to Baptist Health-Conway.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hemo Chromatosis-Iron Disorder Institute PO Box 4891, Greenville, SC 29608.
Cremation arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 21, 2019