Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
W. Dewayne Chandler


1939 - 2020
W. Dewayne Chandler Obituary
W. Dewayne Chandler of Malvern was born November 6, 1939, died Monday, February 3rd 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Arene Chandler, and two sisters Wilma Ford and Carolyn Williams.
He is survived by his wife Linda, his son Kyle, his daughter and son-in-law Kelli and Kevin Hopkins, and four granddaughters Kaylei and Kacey Hopkins, Kyndal Mount, and Kass Davis, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5-7pm at Regency Funeral Home.
A Memorial service will be at St. Paul United Methodist Church on Thursday, February 6 at 1:00pm with Pastor Ryan Bachuss officiating.
Those wishing to make memorials are asked to consider Hunters Chapel Cemetery Association or St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 4, 2020
