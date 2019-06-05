Home

POWERED BY

Services
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Regency Funeral Home
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Regency Funeral Home
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda B. Smith


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wanda B. Smith Obituary
Wanda B. Smith, age 84, of Hot Springs, formerly of Malvern, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 12, 1934, in Booneville, Arkansas the daughter of James Marvin and Jessie Melson Hodges. She was a homemaker and Member of the Pleasant Hill Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses. Wanda was a creative seamstress, designer, and wonderful southern cook, and enjoyed playing the piano and organ.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, J.T. and, Vern Hodges, sisters, Willie Abbott, and Mae Blasik.
Wanda is survived by her husband of 66 years. Lloyd E. Smith, daughter, Paula Taylor (husband Perry), grandchildren, Stephanie Wallace (husband Joseph), Jason Taylor (wife Selena), great-grandchildren, Colton Moore, Courtney Moore, Tiffany Taylor, and Dillon Taylor all of Hot Springs, and numerous nieces and nephews and her faithful fur babies.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2019, 6pm until 7pm at Regency Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral Service will be Friday, June 7, 2019, 11am at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Robin Jordan officiating. Burial at Rockport Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Colton Moore, Dillon Taylor, Roger Bodiford, David Stadler, Lance Serafin, and Warren Whitehead.
A special thanks to Hospice of Central Arkansas Nurses and Staff.
Memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home of Malvern, Arkansas. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now