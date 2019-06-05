Wanda B. Smith, age 84, of Hot Springs, formerly of Malvern, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 12, 1934, in Booneville, Arkansas the daughter of James Marvin and Jessie Melson Hodges. She was a homemaker and Member of the Pleasant Hill Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses. Wanda was a creative seamstress, designer, and wonderful southern cook, and enjoyed playing the piano and organ.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, J.T. and, Vern Hodges, sisters, Willie Abbott, and Mae Blasik.

Wanda is survived by her husband of 66 years. Lloyd E. Smith, daughter, Paula Taylor (husband Perry), grandchildren, Stephanie Wallace (husband Joseph), Jason Taylor (wife Selena), great-grandchildren, Colton Moore, Courtney Moore, Tiffany Taylor, and Dillon Taylor all of Hot Springs, and numerous nieces and nephews and her faithful fur babies.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2019, 6pm until 7pm at Regency Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service will be Friday, June 7, 2019, 11am at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Robin Jordan officiating. Burial at Rockport Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Colton Moore, Dillon Taylor, Roger Bodiford, David Stadler, Lance Serafin, and Warren Whitehead.

A special thanks to Hospice of Central Arkansas Nurses and Staff.

Memorials may be made to the .

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home of Malvern, Arkansas. Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 5, 2019