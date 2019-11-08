|
Wanda Eason Clauss of Anaheim, CA passed away on October 29, 2019 of complications from an AVM stroke. Born December 30, 1932 to the late Calvin and Ura Eason and raised in Malvern, Ark., was the third in line of seven siblings. After high school graduation, Wanda attended Draughon's Practical Business College and upon completion of her studies, moved to California, where she met and married Alexander Clauss. She continued to work as a secretary/bookkepper for four years until they started a family and she was promoted to "Homemaker", a title she loved. They had a daughter, Debra (Debi) and a son, Brian. Wanda was active in her children's lives, school, and church but was passionate about her faith in Christ and was instrumental in her children having a relationship with Jesus. She regularly attended church, mid-week Bible Study, served as a Sunday School teacher, Bible Study leader and was on a myriad of committees, as well as serving those in need. When her children were nearly grown, Wanda worked full-time as an executive secretary at Hartwell Corp. Once retired "Mimmie" stayed active in Women's Bible Study (Joy in the Morning Club) drove herself anywhere and everywhere, traveled with her sister and brother-in-law, volunteered at the Placentia-Linda Hospital Gift Shop, became a "Greeter" at church, enjoyed crossword puzzles, word searches, reading and of course, playing Phase 10 or Mexican Train with dear friends. Wanda loved having her family around more than anything else. Her grandchildren were a joy. She will be remembered for her love, generosity, kindness and passion for the Lord. Besides her two children, She leaves behind her daughter-in-love, Kelly, 7 grandchildren, Kristen, Chellie (Ryan), Lauren (Mike), Alyssa, Caleb (Julie), Aaron and Brian, 3 great grandchildren, Zachariah, Kenley and Layton, 2 sisters Marcille Mannan (Jim), of Los Angeles, CA, Ruby Jean Carlisle of Malvern and Jack Eason (Lyndal) of Hot Springs, 12 nieces and nephews (two predeceased), lots of cousins and a childhood friend Shirley Baber. She will be buried alongside her husband, Al, (predeceased). Private graveside service for the family is November 8, 2019 at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Orange, CA and provided by Fairhaven Mortuary. Celebratory service at 2 p.m. November 8, 2019 at kindred Community Church, Anaheim, CA all are welcome.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 7, 2019