Wanda Jean Varner Owens, age 79, of Malvern, formerly of Amity, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
She was born on September 26, 1940, in Alpine, the daughter of William Howard Burton and Wanda Lee Loyd Burton.
A Christian in her faith, she enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping and traveling. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.
She is survived by her husband, Harold L. Owens of Amity; her children, Carey (Kim) Davidson of Amity, Nita (Bruce) Wingo of Malvern and Kelly Brown of Ottumwa, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Justin Davidson, Zachary Davidson, Tessia Davidson, Mindy Wingo McKay, Toriah Woodall, Dylan Davidson and Keegan Davidson-Brown; seven great-grandchildren and two on the way; her siblings, Mary VanScoy and Jimmy Burton, both of Prescott and Travis Burton of Arkadelphia.
Private graveside services with interment in Alpine Cemetery were under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.
Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Ray Bollen, Dr. Bruce Burton and the loving nurses and staffs of Encore at Malvern Healthcare and Rehab and Arkansas Hospice.
Memorials may be made to the Alpine Cemetery Association, c/o Thomas Fagan, 117 Alpine Road, Amity, Arkansas 71921.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 23, 2020