Wanda Lee Reynolds Byrd
1936 - 2020
Wanda Lee Reynolds Byrd, age 84 of Malvern, Arkansas, moved to her heavenly mansion Monday evening, July 27, 2020 in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born on March 5, 1936 in Hattieville, Arkansas to the late Jess W. Reynolds and Opal Lee DuVall Reynolds. She received her early education in Hattieville, and later in Dyess Arkansas. Wanda was the widow of the late Fred W. Byrd, Sr., to whom she was married on March 19, 1953. They raised their family in Pine Bluff, Arkansas before retiring to Malvern in 1984. She was a member of Third Baptist Church in Malvern. She was a talented seamstress, working for several years at the sewing factory in Little Rock, and making draperies for Carpet Barn in Pine Bluff. She later was employed and retired from Kroger in Pine Bluff. Her legacy of sewing and crafting will continue through her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, LaDonna Frances Harper of Malvern, Carolyn Davis of Pine Bluff, Darlene Byrd of Cabot, Fred W. Byrd, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Malvern, and Wallace Lee "Wally" Byrd, and his wife Stacy of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a brother, William Reynolds and his wife, Vikki of Hot Springs; a sister, Lotherene Holmes of Malvern; nine grandchildren, Shannon Lester of Pine Bluff, Amanda Williams of Sheridan, Joshua Smith of Malvern, Anna McCarron of Conway, Tabitha Byrd, Harrisonburg, Virginia, Fred W. Byrd III, of Hot Springs, Makenzie Byrd and Kameryn Byrd of Baton Rouge, Brian Davis of Grapevine; 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Wanda was also preceded in death by her husband and four siblings, James W. Reynolds, Lodean Goff, Donna Cotham and Gerline Reynolds, a granddaughter, Debra Lee Elliott, and a great-grandson, Christian Dardenne.
The family will be at the family home at 1004 Locust, Malvern.
Visitation will be from five until eight o'clock Friday evening, July 31, 2020 at J. A. Funk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at one o'clock Saturday afternoon, August 1, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Brother Rick Hyde officiating. Interment will follow in Jones Cemetery near Brown Springs.
Pallbearers will be: Joshua Smith, Fred Byrd, III, Ronnie Edwards, Donald Rhodes, Billy Jack Gibson, Brian Reynolds, and Rick Goff. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Gibson and Kenny Gibson.
COVID-19 guidelines must be followed, including mask wearing and physical distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to One By One Ministries, Inc. at www.onebyoneusa.org, or by mail at 1355 Lynnfield Road, Ste. 240, Memphis, TN 38119, or to Camp Siloam at www.campsiloam.com/giving, or by mail at 3600 S. Lincoln, Siloam Springs, AR 72761.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J A Funk Funeral Home
318 Ash St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-4625
