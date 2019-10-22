|
Wayne Christopher Hobbs, age 67 of Malvern passed away Thursday October 17, 2019 at his home. He was born May 29, 1952 in Malvern to the Ralph C. and Colleen J. Burris Hobbs. He was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran, retired from IK Electric as a master electrician, and was of the Assembly of God faith.
Chris loved to collect knives and rocks but the love of his life was his granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph C. Hobbs, sister, Melba Joyce Connelly, brother Wayland Douglas Hobbs.
Survivors include his wife of forty-two years, Judy Hobbs, mother, Colleen Hobbs Hollomon, sons, Jason C. Hobbs, Caleb J. Hobbs all of Malvern, granddaughter, Jaelyn M. Hobbs and numerous nieces and nephews and host of friends.
Private Family Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 22, 2019