Wayne D. Otts
1942 - 2020
Wayne D. Otts, age 77 of Malvern, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Malvern.  He was born in Hot Spring County on November 28, 1942 to the late Delton William Otts and Laura Belle Dyer Otts.  He graduated from Magnet Cove High School with the class of 1960, and later attended Henderson State University.  He was a United States Army veteran. Wayne worked 30+ years for ALCOA, retiring from the maintenance department.  He never really quit working, always finding something to do.  Wayne raised cattle as a hobby, and was always willing to help someone in need.  He was a doting father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.  One of his grandchildren, Lyndi, and he loved riding around in his red truck, listening to "Boot Scootin' Boogie".  Wayne was the loving husband of Carolyn Fleming Otts, to whom he was married on December 31, 1967.  He was a devout Christian, was a friend to all, and loved his family and his classmates.
 
His survivors include: his wife, Carolyn Otts; his daughter, Shona Wiley and her husband, Orlen; two brothers, Jimmy Otts and his wife, Linda; Merle Otts and his wife, Linda; two sisters, Maxine Owens (Jody), and Sandra McMullen; a sister-in-law, Glenda Griffin;  three grandchildren, Noah Wiley, Nick Wiley (Brittany), and Lyndi Rayne Wiley; and a great-grandson, Jordan Davis.
 
A visitation will begin at two o'clock Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020 at J. A. Funk Funeral Home, with COVID-19 restrictions in place: physical distancing (6 ft. of separation), and the wearing of masks is required (NOT PROVIDED). A maximum of 25 people can be in the chapel at one time.  We apologize for any inconvenience caused by these mandates.
 
Graveside services will be held at two o'clock on Monday afternoon, June 1, 2020 at Rockport Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Pastors James Green and Roger Wall officiating.
 
Memorial may be made to North Malvern Assembly of God Church.
 
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
