Wayne Dale Thompson
1944 - 2020
Wayne Dale Thompson, 76, of Malvern went to be with the Lord on September 11, 2020. He was born June 26, 1944.
Wayne was a soldier of The National Guard. He loved his family and will be missed by many.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Alma Thompson. His son Jed Thompson, three brothers; Orval Joe Thompson, Kenneth Bear Thompson, and Billy Thompson along with one sister; Patsey Wuertz.

He is survived his sons; Jimmy Thompson, Bobby Thompson and of Malvern, daughter; Maggie Caskey (Rodney) of Weston, La and 4 wonderful grandchildren.

Visitation service will be held Thursday 17, 2020 at Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel from 6-8 pm.

Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home of Malvern Arkansas. Condolences and tributes can be made online at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
