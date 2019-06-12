Wayne Jackson age 44 of the Antioch Community passed away June 7, 2019 at his home. He was born June 2, 1975 to Randy Jackson and Regina Clift. Wayne was a machinist and mechanic. His hobbies were stock car racing, hunting and fishing and was of the Baptist Faith. Wayne was preceded in death by his brother Jeremy Jackson, grandparents, Junior and Dorothy Jackson, Edward and Betty Clift Wallace, and Bob Wallace and his uncle Mike Jackson.

Survivors include his children, Wesley Cole Jackson and Taylor Faye Jackson, parents Randy (Sharon) Jackson and Regina (John) Wisecup, all of Antioch Community, and uncles and aunts, Andy and Paula Jackson, Toney and Sherry Antrim, John and Bonnie Clift, and nephew Lane Jackson.

Visitation was Monday June 10 from 6-8pm at Regency Funeral Home.

Service will be Tuesday June 11, 2:00pm Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Alan Cansler officiating. Burial will be in the Upper Antioch Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Michael Teague, Shane McCloud, Toby Pence, Shane McDermott, Kenny Hodges, Tosh Jackson, and Chris Jackson. Honorary pallbearers will be Lane Jackson and Arnold Williams.

The family will be at Randy Jackson's home, 523 Webster Lane, Antioch Community.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com. Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary