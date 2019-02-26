|
1941-2019
Wayne Lowery, age 77 of Mount Juliet, passed away at 2:55am on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at TriStar Summit Medical Center. He was born on March 31, 1941 in Malvern, Arkansas to Arvel and Ida (Wetherington) Lowery.
Mr. Lowery was an Army veteran and drove truck for Maverick Transportation for 35 years.
Mr. Lowery is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Lola Hall.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jenda (Story) Lowery of Mt. Juliet, TN; 3 daughters, Lisa (Larry) McCullough of Mt. Juliet, TN, Nancy (Mike) Parish and Stacy Lowery both of Paducah, Ky.;5 grandsons, Daniel (April) McCullough of Murfreesboro, TN, Zachary (Lacey) Lowery, Cody Lowery, Benjamin Lowery, and Michael Rivers all of Paducah, Ky.,one granddaughter, Jamie Curran of Halls, TN.
Tennessee Cremation Care has been entrusted with Mr. Lowery's care. Online condolences may be left at www.tennesseecremation.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 26, 2019