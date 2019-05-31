|
|
Wendell Dirk Parish, 56, of Texarkana, Texas died Wednesday May 22, 2019 at his home in Cowhorn Creek Estates. Dirk was born August 17, 1962 in Malvern, AR.
Dirk was a graduate of Ouachita High School, class of 1980. Dirk graduated from Henderson University with a degree in accounting.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wendell L. "Buddy" Parish and Roylea Parish.
He is survived by his sister, Melissa "Missy "Parish along with many, many friends.
He will be dearly missed.
Memorial Services will be held 2:00PM, Saturday June 1, 2019, at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas with Reverend Rusty Gilliam officiating.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Dirk's final resting place Neighbors Cemetery at 3:00PM Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Midway, AR, alongside his parents and family with Reverend Mickey D. Stubby Stumbaugh officiating.
You may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 1, 2019