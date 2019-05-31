Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendell Parish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendell Dirk Parish


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wendell Dirk Parish Obituary
Wendell Dirk Parish, 56, of Texarkana, Texas died Wednesday May 22, 2019 at his home in Cowhorn Creek Estates. Dirk was born August 17, 1962 in Malvern, AR.
Dirk was a graduate of Ouachita High School, class of 1980. Dirk graduated from Henderson University with a degree in accounting.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wendell L. "Buddy" Parish and Roylea Parish.
He is survived by his sister, Melissa "Missy "Parish along with many, many friends.
He will be dearly missed.
Memorial Services will be held 2:00PM, Saturday June 1, 2019, at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas with Reverend Rusty Gilliam officiating.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Dirk's final resting place Neighbors Cemetery at 3:00PM Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Midway, AR, alongside his parents and family with Reverend Mickey D. Stubby Stumbaugh officiating.
You may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Atkinson Funeral Home
Download Now