Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little Rock Funeral Home - Little Rock
8801 Knoedl Ct
Little Rock, AR 72205
501-224-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Wheeler Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wheeler Jefferson Hicks Jr.


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wheeler Jefferson Hicks Jr. Obituary
Wheeler Jefferson Hicks, Jr., 90, of Little Rock, passed away August 29, 2019. He was born June 25, 1929 in Amarillo, Texas. He attended San Fernando High School and graduated from Malvern High School in 1947. After 43 years of service, he retired from AP&L (Entergy) as a senior electrical engineer. He was a member of the Army National Guard and the American Legion. He was the family genealogist and loved photography, coin collecting, reading, bird watching and traveling. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church since 1949.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeff and Billye Hobbs Hicks, Sr. and his brother, William Leon Hicks. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rexene McQuague Hicks; son, James A. Hicks, daughter, Marisue Hicks Rowe, both of Jacksonville, and step-daughter, Angela Powell Vann (Parnell) of Magnolia; nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren; two nieces, Theresa Hicks Young and Vickey Hicks Lawrence; his beloved dog, Kinkey; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation was Sunday, September 1 from 2-4 p.m. at Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Ct. (NW corner I-630 and Barrow Rd.). Services will be Tuesday, September 3 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church Chapel, officiated by Bro. Phil Spigner. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Pulaski County, the ASPCA, or to the Immanuel Baptist Church Building Fund.
Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, (501)224-2200. Mr. Hicks' online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wheeler's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now