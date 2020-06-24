Whitney Anne Draper
2008 - 2020
Whitney Anne Draper, age 12, of Malvern passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home.  She was born June 17, 2008, in Little Rock, the daughter of Joseph Ray and Jennifer Renae Mayhugh Draper.  Whitney was a student at Poyen School District.  She was on the honor roll and a member of the Poyen Elementary Math Club.  She enjoyed drawing, riding her bicycle, archery and going to the gym with her dad.  Whitney was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jerry Buck and Patricia Mayhugh and Debbie Draper.
 
She is survived by her father, Joe Draper of Malvern; mother, Jennifer Mayhugh of Malvern; grandparents, Kenny and Annette Draper, Sr. of Malvern and Brian and Elizabeth Crawley of Ward, AR; great grandmother, Mary Mayhugh; brother, Corbin Draper of Malvern; aunts, Cheryl Keltner of Hot Springs, Denise Davis (Keith) of Glen Rose, Sandra Thompson of Little Rock and Patricia Austin of Little Rock; uncles, Kenny Draper (Jamie) of Malvern and Gary Mayhugh of Georgia; cousins, Wyatt, Weston, Mason, Drew, Alex, Hannah, Samantha, Cole, Kris, Kyle and Sarah and numerous friends.
 
A walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, June 25 from 4:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.  Please follow COVID guidelines.
 
Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 26 at 11:00am at Regency Funeral Home with Brother George Yarberry officiating.  Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery at 1:00pm.  Pallbearers will be Brian Crawley, Larry Tims, Alex Davis, Drew Davis, Mason Davis and Jay Thompson.  Honorary pallbearers Weston Draper, Wyatt Draper and Harry Crane. Please follow COVID guidelines, face mask are required and follow social distancing.
 
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
