Brandon's Mortuary - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
For more information about
Willetta Anderson
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brandon's Mortuary - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Rockport Church
Malvern, AR
Willetta Denise Anderson


1963 - 2019
Willetta Denise Anderson Obituary
Willetta Denise Anderson, 56 of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was born March 27, 1963 in Malvern, Arkansas to Alice Mitchell and Willie Oliver James.
Willetta passed away, peacefully with her loving husband, Andre by her side, on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Chi St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs. She will forever be loved and missed by her husband, Andre Anderson; son, Eddie Tyrice Watkins; one daughter, Renecia Renee Bailey all of Hot Springs; mother, Alice James (Herbert); father, Willie James (Lillie); stepfather who raised her as his own, Albany Bailey all of Malvern; six brothers, Randy James (Sandra), Steve James, Albany J. Bailey (Dominique) all of Malvern, Gregory James (Tyredia) of Benton, Arkansas, Darrell James of Malvern and Terrance James (Tonya) of Benton; six sisters, Cassandra Means (Brian) of Malvern, Cynthia James-Tate of Benton, Wanda Sue James and Toyenda Bailey both of Malvern; Alicia Bailey of Hot Springs and Keenya Bailey of Little Rock, Arkansas; 4 grandchildren, Telan Porter and Nekirian Watkins of Malvern, Tyson Watkins and Josiah Watkins of Hot Springs and a host of other relatives.
There will be a celebration of Life Service for Willetta at 11:00 am, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at First Baptist Rockport Church, in Malvern. Her earthly body will be laid to rest at Masonic Cemetery, in Malvern. There will be a visitation for family and friends on Friday, October 11th, from 5:00 – 7:00pm at Brandon's Mortuary in Malvern.
For Willetta's full obituary and online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 10, 2019
