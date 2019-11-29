|
William Ben Crites, 85, of Malvern, AR, passed away October 30, 2019 at Arbor Oaks in Malvern, AR. He was born July 13, 1934 in Hattieville, AR, to W.T. Crites and Athleen Crites. He attended school at Wonder View High School in Old Hickory, AR. The family moved to Malvern in 1952 and Ben has been a residence of Malvern and Hot Springs for over 65 years. He married Shirlene King in 1956 and later divorced and remarried Charlene Wuertz. Ben was an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger days. He was very good at storytelling and shooting the bull as he would put it. He had a knack for stretching the truth on some of his stories of his childhood in Hattieville. He never met a stranger.
Survivors include one brother, Rickey Crites (Dottie) of Malvern; 2 sisters, Catherine Sebren of Malvern and Edith Ryan of Hot Springs; one son, Jimmy Crites of Benton; 4 daughters, Debbie Wuertz of Hot Springs, Cindy Walter (Ron) of Benton, Angie Weeks (Jeff) of Malvern and Vicky Anderson of Bryant; 10 grandchildren, Casey Whorton, Candice Whorton, Brandy Crites, Crystal Stewart, Matthew Walter, Linsey Brahler, Josh Weeks, Maegan Dye, Chris Steele and Ryan Steele; 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, Christine Taylor and Roxie Alston and 2 brothers, John Crites and Edward Crites.
A special thank you to Arbor Oaks Healthcare & Rehab and Hospice Home Care of Hot Springs for their loving care and support. Ben called Arbor Oaks his home in his final days. Thank you to Regency Funeral Home for all the arrangements.
There will be a time of gathering at Regency Funeral Home for a celebration of life services on Friday, November 29 at 5:00pm for all family and friends to attend. Visitation will follow.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 29, 2019