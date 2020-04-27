|
William Calvin "Cal" Fisher, Jr. of Lake Forest, CA, entered into the presence of his heavenly Father on April 19, 2020 at the age of 96. Cal (Daddy, Dad, Pops, Papa), as he preferred to be called was born on June 24, 1923 in Anita, Iowa to William Calvin "Rush" Fisher, Sr. of Friendship, AR and Helen Irene Spaah Fisher of Sapulpa, OK. The Fishers were long-time residents of Malvern.
Cal graduated from Russellville High School in 1941, attended Russellville Tech briefly and then went to work at Fisher Aircraft in Memphis, TN in 1942. In February, 1943, age 20, he entered into active service in the United States Air Force, completing Airplane Mechanic and Engineering training in Long Beach, CA at the Douglas Aircraft Co. He served during World War II from 1943 until 1945 in the European Theater of Operations (crossed the English Channel on D-Day). He was Staff Sergeant Crew Chief Engineer on C47s in the 9th Air Force of the 53rd wing of the 78th Squadron of the 435th Troop Carrier Group. His squadron was responsible for transporting paratroopers and resupply missions. Following and supplying gasoline for General Patton's vehicle was a regular mission. He maintained performance of the plane, making all repairs and adjustments necessary to ensure the airworthiness of the ship operating in the combat zone.
Cal married Ruth Morrison of Malvern in 1947. In Malvern he was employed by Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America (NGPL) compressor station in 1959. He worked in Malvern until transferring as maintenance man to the storage facility at Herscher, IL in 1964. He moved to Longview, TX in 1976 as storage operator until his retirement in 1985 after 26 years with NGPL.
Final years of retirement were spent in Lake Forest, CA at Freedom Village near his daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Steve Loughry. He kept busy with his favorite weekly activities, singing Karaoke, playing cards with his friends and outings with his daughter and family.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Morrison Fisher and is survived by his three daughters and sons-in-law, Charlotte Fisher (Michael) Cain of Justin, TX, Beth Fisher (Steven) Loughry of Lake Forest, CA, and Dee Fisher (Timothy) Whitson of Fairfield, TX, six grandchildren: Joshua Cain, Leah Cain, Brooks Loughry, Rusty Loughry, Sawyer Whitson, Riley Whitson and four great grandchildren: Jared Cain, Emma Cain, Olivia Loughry and Natalie Loughry.
Cal will be remembered for his love and support of his family, his dedication to making the best of every situation, his effervescent attitude and his positive love of life even singing a song the morning of his passing.
A memorial will occur at a later date when travel is appropriate for family to congregate. Burial will be in Gilchrist Cemetery in Friendship, AR where his wife, parents and grandparents are interred. If acquaintances would like to contact Beth Fisher Loughry, text or call 949-633-9144.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 25, 2020