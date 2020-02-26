|
William D. (Bill) McCoy of Hot Springs, Arkansas, died on January 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe W. McCoy and Ollene (Hembey) McCoy; son, William Douglas (Doug) McCoy III; and three sisters, Patsy Sue Easterly, Judith Ann Bowers, and Ginger Ollene McCullough.
Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anna Sue (Looper) McCoy; daughter, E. Suzanne (McCoy) Trieschmann (Buddy); grandson, John Benjamin Trieschmann; granddaughter, A. Rebekah Trieschmann; brother, Jack McCoy (Pat) of Malvern; sisters, Joe Lynn Rice, Kay McCoy of Pocahontas; and cousins, nephews, and nieces.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 1100 Central Avenue, Hot Springs, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers the family encourages those wishing to honor Bill to contribute to the Arkansas Grand Assembly Scholarship Fund addressed to Carol Roberson, Secretary, P.O. Box 323, Hot Springs, AR 71902 or to First United Methodist Church.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 26, 2020