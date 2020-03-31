|
William Earl Jones, 78 of Malvern, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born February 14, 1942, to Martha Bailey, and Eutah Jones Jr. Bill was raised by his loving grandparents, Eutah Sr. and Viola Jones.
Bill was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Vine St, where he was a faithful member of the men's Sunday school class and served as a trustee. He was a 1959 graduate of the historic A.A. Wilson High School where he was a member of the band and played basketball along with football. After attending college for a year Bill moved to California and joined the United States Navy. After bravely serving his country, he returned home to Malvern where he met and married Fannie Pattillo who preceded him in death. To this union two daughters were born.
For twenty-six years Bill was a boiler room operator for Entergy. After retiring from Entergy, he worked for the Malvern school district as a bus monitor until his health began to fail.
Bill was a member of St. Luke lodge #23, Haggai Chapter #130 and JLH Consistory where he served in many different capacities.
In 1988 he married Laverne Hawkins. He was an amazing family man who loved his family dearly, especially his grandkids.
Bill was preceded in death by his aforementioned parents, grandparents and three brothers: James, Gary and Leon Sutton.
Those left to continue his legacy include his wife of 32 years, Laverne Hawkins Jones; three daughters: Rosemary McMahan of Malvern, Misty Nolen (Nathan), and Whitney Jones of Little Rock, AR; two sons: Larry Dedmon (Sheila) of Portland, OR and Darryl Harrison of California; siblings: Gloria Jones of Malvern, Delisa Goodlow of North Little Rock and Donald, Michael and Tyrone Sutton all of Las Vegas, NV; six grandchildren: Jared Walker (Charity), Tyra McMahan, Kyan Lewis, Noah Nolen, Isaiah Dedmon, and Iris Dedmon; two special great grandchildren: Jaiya, and L.J.; a special nephew, Terry Ollison; four other great grandchildren, many other cousins, family members and friends especially his many nieces and nephews who loved their uncle Bill very much.
In following with the current state directives, there will be a graveside Celebration of Life Service for William at 1:00 pm, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Masonic Cemetery on Babcock Road, in Malvern. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 31, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, at Brandon's Mortuary. Online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com
In light of the current situations, the family wishes to take precautionary measures to help keep everyone safe during the funeral proceedings. We are asking that everyone observe social distancing and refrain from hugging and handshaking. A smile goes a long way! The family thanks you in advance for your cooperation.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 31, 2020