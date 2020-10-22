William Gaylon Deavers, age 78, of Malvern passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at CHI St. Vincent Medical Center in Hot Springs. He was born on August 5, 1942 in Heart, Arkansas. He was the son of John Deavers and Bunice Romine. William was married to the love of his life, Victorine Deavers for 44 years. William was retired from the U.S. Navy and Toler & Sons Lumber Mill. Gaylon proudly served in the U.S. Navy 30 years before retiring. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Vicky Deavers and sister, Revina Booth.
Survivors are his daughter, Becky Vanderburg and husband Mark of Hot Springs; son, Allen Deavers of Malvern; three grandchildren, Marah Baker (Thomas), Mark Allen Vanderburg and Megan Ray (Anthony) all of Hot Springs; one great-grandson, Cole James "Bubba" Ray; sister, LaDonna Warner of Virginia; brother, Ronnie Romine (Linda) of Salem, Arkansas; four sisters-in-law, Patsy McMullen, Jan Miller, Laverne Phelphs and Ruth Dial (Larry) and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be Friday, October 23 at 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home with Brother Tim Carpenter officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with full Military Honors by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Wayne Shaw, Chris Shaw, Mark Allen Vanderburg, Robbie Stanton, Anthony Ray, Ray Sampson and Thomas Baker.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.