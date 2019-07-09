|
"PeeWee" William Gene Cotten, age 54 of Malvern passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born October 23, 1964, in Redding, CA to Nolen and Betty Shaw Cotten. He was a concrete finisher, working in construction many years and was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nolen Cotten and daughter Lara Cotten.
Survivors include his mother Betty Cotten of Malvern, son Casey Cotten (wife Cayla) of Benton, brothers, George Bartow (wife Donna) of Magnet Cove, Norman Cotten (wife Robin) of Malvern, sister, Sheila Key (husband Shane) of Malvern, one granddaughter, Charlee Cotten of Benton, and a host of nieces and nephews.
There will not be a formal visitation.
Graveside Services will be Wednesday, July 10, at 10:00 am with Brother Jeff Efird officiating at Big Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Shane Key, Nolen Bartow, Blake Williams, Colton Key, Justen Davis, Drue Davis, Dustin Morrison and Jonathan Wells.
Honorary pallbearer will be Travis Lankford
Published in Malvern Daily Record on July 9, 2019