William "Bill" Horace Barnett, age 81, of Malvern passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 in Texarkana, Texas. He was born April 6, 1939, in Malvern, the son of the late Oscar and Grace Owens Barnett. He was in the Army National Guard and served during the Central High School crisis. Bill attended Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church and was a member of Caddy Hunting Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, James Owens Barnett.
Survivors, John Barnett of Malvern, Fred Barnett (Dorthy) of Alexander and David Barnett (Shirley) of Malvern; nieces and nephews, Mitchell, Jay, Vickie, Jan, Delena, Deshea, Deitra, Karen, Kay and Kyle and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 28 at 2:00pm at Oakridge Cemetery with Brother Carroll Koon officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the cemetery.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Guestbook, regencyfuneralhome.com.