|
|
William "Bill" I. Thomas of Bismarck, Arkansas passed away April 29, 2019. He was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas to J.L. and Carolyn Thomas on March 4, 1963. Bill joined the United States Navy right after high school. He served aboard the USS Jason, Naval Law Enforcement at Seal Beach Weapons Station, aboard USS Sacramento, in Sterling, Colorado as a recruiter, then served aboard the USS Carl Vinson. Retiring after twenty years of service.
Bill is preceded in death by his father and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sherri Thomas; children, Miranda, Marissa and Katelin Thomas; grandchild, Isaac Bond; mother, Carolyn Thomas, siblings, Dennis (Jill) Thomas and Dorina (Tracy) Lamb, Nelson (Stephanie) Yarbrough, Shane (Kay) Yarbrough, Kathy (Ronnie) Sharp, Robin Yarbrough, David (Renea) Wolf and longtime friend Debbie Sullivan.
Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Ruggles Wilcox Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Bismarck, Arkansas.
Online guestbook at www.ruggleswilcox.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on May 1, 2019