Brandon's Mortuary - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
William Watts
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
Malvern, AR
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
Malvern, AR
William Isaac Watts


1941 - 2019
William Isaac Watts Obituary
William Isaac Watts, first born child of Adren I. Watts and Kathleen Opal Watts-Hawkins, was born in Camden, AR on November 29, 1941, and departed this life on August 10, 2019.
William is preceded in death by his grandparents, Adren Isaac and Evelina Watts and Ralph and Pearl Bazziel; father, Adren I. Watts JR; and two children: Valeria Hunter and Demetrius Watts. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: mother, Kathleen Hawkins; special friend and companion Lolita Ford; daughters: Katrina Perry, Kathleen Allen, Kimberly McGuire, and Tamara McGuire; son: William Watts II; Brother: Myron Watts; sisters: Donzella Prather, Gail Morgan, Kay Smith, Karen (Clarence) Calhoun and Cynthia Calhoun; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
We will celebrate Williams life at 12:00pm, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Bethel A.M.E. Church, Malvern. A visitation will be held at the church, Saturday morning from 11:00am - 12:00pm. Burial is at Masonic Cemetery. Full obituary and online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 16, 2019
