William M. Sullivan, 86 of Bismarck went to be with the Lord on October 28, 2019. He was born on April 25, 1933, to the late Charles Fredrick Sullivan and Mildred Sullivan in Arkadelphia, AR. He was of Baptist faith. As a young man William proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, he was also an avid hunter and belonged to the New DeRoche Hunting Club.
William is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mildred; his wife, Doris Jane (Thornton) Sullivan; a sister, Margaret Rice; and a brother, Junior Sullivan.
He is survived by his sons, Kevin Sullivan (Becky), and Mark Sullivan (Susie); his brothers, Jerry Sullivan of Arkadelphia and Jim Sullivan of Hope, a sister, Shirley Ledbetter of Arkadelphia and a grandchild, Kolton William Sullivan.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of William's life to be held from 4-5:30 pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at The Sweet Magnolia @ 3456 Oliver Lancaster Blvd, Malvern, AR before the visitation. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 6-8 pm at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern. Graveside Services will be held at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Bismarck where he will be laid to rest next to his loving wife on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 2:00 pm with Brother Chris Morrison officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be the New DeRoche Hunting Club.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern. You may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net w.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 30, 2019