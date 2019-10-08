Home

Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
View Map
William Monroe Ennis


1934 - 2019
William Monroe Ennis Obituary
William Monroe Ennis, 84 of Malvern, Arkansas departed this life October 5, 2019. He was born on December 19, 1934. William was a talented musician and was of the Baptist Faith.
He is survived by his children; Mary Williams (Ronnie), Randy Ennis (Shelly), Cynthia Ennis, Jeff Ennis (Kimberly), Tammy Hale (Danny) and Rhonda Loy (Eric). He also leaves behind many grandchildren, great -grandchildren and extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Atkinson Chapel. Burial will be at Round Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern, AR. Guest may leave their condolences at www.atkinsonfunralhome.net.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 8, 2019
