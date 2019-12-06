|
William "Tee" Morehead, age 94 of Midway Community passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019. He was born July 18, 1925, in Midway to Clyde and Maggie Terrell Morehead. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from Reynolds Metal and was a farmer. Tee was a member of Midway Missionary Baptist Church, loved to hunt and work in his garden.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Juanita Morehead; daughter, Regina Grant (husband, Larry) of Midway; son, Don Morehead (wife, Amy) of Friendship; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 8 from 12:30-2:00pm at Midway Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be Sunday December 8, 2:00 pm at the Midway Missionary Baptist Church with Brother Fred Etheridge officiating. Burial will be at Neighbors Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eric Grant, Brian Grant, Taylor Morehead, Jackie Davis, Kelly Hodges, and Freddie McDaniel. Honorary pallbearers will be Men of Midway Missionary Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 6, 2019