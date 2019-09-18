|
William Ray Lawrence, Sr., 62 of Tulip, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his home. He was born October 24, 1956 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was a retired logger. He is preceded in death by his parents, Early William Lawrence and Bonnett Dial Lawrence; wife, Cindy Kay Lawrence; one brother, Steve Lawrence; and one sister, Mary Fitzhugh. He is survived by two sons, William Lawrence, Jr. of Bismarck, Bradley Keith Lawrence of Bismarck; two daughters, Melina Lawrence of Tulip, Theresa Lawrence of White Hall; one brother, Michael Lawrence of Cooney; three sisters, Patricia Kiruse of IA, Sherry Ramsey of Traskwood, Laura Beth Sparks of Malvern; and ten grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Benton Funeral Home in Fordyce. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Friday at Benton Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Bolin officiating. Burial will follow at Tulip Cemetery. To sign the online register visit www.bentonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Sept. 18, 2019