William (Bill) Schenke was born to Paul and Naomi (Tolliver) Schenke on August 31, 1936 in Corinth, MS. He had a sister, Marcia and brothers Robert and Joseph. Bill graduated from Little Rock Central High School, where he met the love of his life, Barbara Mitchell. They dated throughout high school before marrying on November 2, 1956.
Bill and Barbara had two children together, James Ray and Sharon. Bill was a patient father. Through good times and bad, his children always felt loved unconditionally. He taught them many important lessons, such as empathy, hard work and right and wrong.
Bill earned a BS degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Arkansas. He worked for the Arkansas State Highway Department, the Missouri State Highway Department and several private companies and held Professional Engineering licenses in six states during his long career building roads, bridges and other vital infrastructure. The career enabled Bill and his family to travel to various locations throughout the Midwest, where they made many friends and enjoyed exploring new areas together.
Known for a great sense of humor, one of Bill's favorite stories was how Barbara robbed the cradle, as in 1956 the minimum age for marriage was 18 for women, but 21 for men, so Bill needed the permission of his parents to marry while Barbara did not. They remained married 'til death parted them.
In 2001, Bill and Barbara retired back to Arkansas, first a home in Diamondhead, then recently to Country Club Village Retirement Community. They are active members of the Diamondhead Community Church. A long-time volunteer with the Senior Center in Malvern and Meals on Wheels Program, Bill valued giving back to the community. He was also a regular supporter of St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
On November 22, 2020, Bill passed away. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him and loved him. Preceding him in death were his parents and siblings. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Barbara, son James Schenke of Coppell, TX, daughter Sharon (Kevin) Holst of Mukilteo, WA, granddaughters, Katie Benson of Denison, IA and Kristina (John) Olson of Ames, IA, brother-in-law Stephen (Linda) Mitchell of Fayetteville, AR, four great grandchildren, two nieces and three nephews.
