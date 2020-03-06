|
|
William Thomas "Sonny Boy" "Dagwood" Burks, 86, of Malvern, AR transitioned to his heavenly home Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Baptist Health Medical Center in Malvern, AR.
"Sonny Boy" was born August 25, 1933, to Rev. Walter C. Burks and Nancy Glenn Burks Caradine in Malvern, AR. He was raised by this grandmother, Ms. Burks.
"Sonny Boy" attended Malvern Colored School. In 1961-1963 William "Sonny Boy" worked at the American Legion Golf Course and TK Cleaners in Kokomo,Indiana. Upon moving back to Malvern he worked and loved spending time with his adopted brothers; R.C. Sanders and Percy Sanders. He also worked at the Malvern Sr. Adult Center in his later years. "Sonny Boy" was of the Methodist faith growing up. In his later years he attended 1st United Pentecostal Church in Malvern, AR.
"Sonny Boy" was proceeded in death by his parent;, one step-son Willie Traylor; five brothers, Walter C. Burks" AKA" Little Brothers, Lawrence Gray, Donald Ray Caradine, Glenn David Caradine and Essie Dean Caradine; one sister Alice Marie "Rio"Stewart.
Those left to cherish his memory his wife; Mary; step-son Marrisee Boyd of Little Rock, AR; two brothers, Bennie (Mary) Caradine of Arkadelphia, AR & Harold (Sheril) Caradine of Malvern, AR; three sisters Sonya (Clifford) Moore of Maumelle, AR, Ollie Mae (George) Smoot of Marion, Indiana and Velinda Caradine of Malvern, AR; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: 5p-7p Friday, March 6 Funeral: 12 noon March 7, 2020 both services will be held in The Savannah Wright Johnson Memorial Chapel. Arrangements entrusted to Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors 337-010 www.samuellvanceandsons.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 5, 2020