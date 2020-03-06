Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel L Vance & Sons Funeral Directors
413 West Page Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for William Burks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Thomas ""Sonny Boy" "Dagwood"" Burks


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Thomas ""Sonny Boy" "Dagwood"" Burks Obituary
William Thomas "Sonny Boy" "Dagwood" Burks, 86, of Malvern, AR transitioned to his heavenly home Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Baptist Health Medical Center in Malvern, AR.
"Sonny Boy" was born August 25, 1933, to Rev. Walter C. Burks and Nancy Glenn Burks Caradine in Malvern, AR.  He was raised by this grandmother, Ms. Burks.
"Sonny Boy" attended Malvern Colored School. In 1961-1963 William "Sonny Boy"  worked at the American Legion Golf Course and TK Cleaners in Kokomo,Indiana.  Upon moving back to Malvern he worked and loved spending time with his adopted brothers; R.C. Sanders and Percy Sanders.  He also worked at the Malvern Sr. Adult Center in his later years. "Sonny Boy" was of the Methodist faith growing up.  In his later years he attended 1st United Pentecostal Church in Malvern, AR.
"Sonny Boy" was proceeded in death by his parent;, one step-son Willie Traylor; five brothers, Walter C. Burks" AKA" Little Brothers, Lawrence Gray, Donald Ray Caradine, Glenn David Caradine and Essie Dean Caradine; one sister  Alice Marie "Rio"Stewart. 
Those left to cherish his memory his wife; Mary; step-son Marrisee Boyd of Little Rock, AR; two brothers, Bennie (Mary) Caradine of Arkadelphia, AR & Harold (Sheril) Caradine of Malvern, AR;  three sisters Sonya (Clifford) Moore of Maumelle, AR, Ollie Mae (George) Smoot of Marion, Indiana and Velinda Caradine of Malvern, AR; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: 5p-7p Friday,  March 6 Funeral: 12 noon March 7, 2020 both services will be held in The Savannah Wright Johnson Memorial Chapel. Arrangements entrusted to Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors 337-010 www.samuellvanceandsons.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -