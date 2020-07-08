Rev. Willie Lee Smith, 71, of Malvern, passed away Sunday, July 5. Rev. Smith was born August 16, 1948, in Malvern, to Willard Smith Sr. and Fannie Bell Gulley.
He was preceded in death by his afore-mentioned parents; siblings: Willard Smith Jr., Pearl Gulley; a special cousin Barbara Smith; special nieces Pamela Smith and Rona Niecy Sanders.
Rev. Smith will be missed and remembered by his daughter, Miranda Witherspoon (Steve) of Malvern; two sons: Jeremy Joseph Smith of Dallas, Texas, Joel Christopher Smith of Atlanta, Georgia; three sisters: Frances Taylor (Jim), Shirley Clegg both of Malvern and Florine Nolen of Boston, MA; two grandsons: Damon Witherspoon of Killeen, Texas and Anthony Witherspoon of Benton; two great-granddaughters and a host of other relatives and friends.
Rev. Smith's Home Going Celebration will be held at 2:00 pm., Friday, July 10, at Paradise Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in Malvern. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am. - 1:00 pm., at Brandon's Mortuary, on Friday, prior to the funeral. His full obituary and online guestbook are available at www.brandonsmortuary.com.