Willistene Ivy Clark left her loving family Thursday, August 8, 2019 on the wings of an angel to her Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ. Willistene is preceded by her husband, Paul V Clark and her mother and father, James Ivy & Maude Ivy. She leaves her 5 children, Betty; Gilbert Vernon Clark; Sue Louise Davis; Ron; Bernice Bashaw; Ronnie, Brenda Patton; Brian. She has 16 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 10 great, great grandchildren. She is greatly loved and greatly missed.
A Visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 6-8pm at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern. Funeral Services will be Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern. Burial will be at Ouachita Cemetery in Donaldson following the service.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern. Guests may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 10, 2019