On Monday, February 18, 2019 Yvonne Dodson Crowe also known as "Bon or Bon-Bon" wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away suddenly at the age of 44 years Yvonne will be forever remembered by her husband, Jerry Crowe; and their precious children, Sara and Daxxx; step-children, Katelyn, Chet, and Hunter, Jerry, Bridget, and Serena; her mom, Scarlet Dodson; and by her brothers and sisters, Kenny (Kelli) Bennett, Jordan Bales, Stephanie (Michael) Rice and Kimberly Dodson. Yvonne will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.

Yvonne is preceded in Death by her dad, Randall Dodson and her brother, Travis Dodson and all her Grandparents.

Yvonne will forever be remembered by her infectious smile, piercing blue eyes and caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed.

Yvonne loved so many and was loved by so many more. She had an energy that with even just one encounter with her, you would remember her for life.

If you knew her well or barely at all, she always left you thinking. She left her mark.

A visitation will be held Monday, February 25, 2019, from 6-8 pm at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern. Graveside Services will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Neighbors Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern.