Yvonne M. (Jones) Parsons
1940 - 2020
Yvonne M. (Jones) Parsons, age 80, of Malvern, AR. passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 in Little Rock, AR. Yvonne was born January 26, 1940 to Hugh C. Jones and Dora (Fitzgerald) Jones.
Yvonna is preceded in death by her parents and late Husband; Robert Parsons, Son; Hugh Dean Parsons. She is survived by her Friend, Katheren Hearin.
Yvonna is a graduate of Malvern High School and throughout her life she worked as a teacher and work in the Administrative office in the Spring Hill Baptist Hospital.
Yvonna was a crafting person who liked to sow and loved to read. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
Graveside service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Shadowlawn Cemetery.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Atkinson Funeral Home of Malvern, Ar. Guest may register at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
