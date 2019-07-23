Zella Ruth Bowen Felty, age 84 of Malvern passed away Sunday July 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 25, 1934, in Malvern to Henry Edgar and Sylvia Gladys Turner Bowen. She was a homemaker and caregiver to many children, and was a member of the Cooper Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Jesse and David Bowen, grandson, Cody Dyer, great-granddaughter, Laney Dyer.

Survivors include her husband of Sixty-six years, seven months, and one day, Robert "Bub" Felty, daughter, Melissa Porterfield (husband Donovan), sons, Robert Steven Felty, and Ronald Dale Felty, brothers, Dewayne Bowen (wife Jaime), Preston Bowen, Sisters, Lucille Morrison and Joyce Wetherington (husband Carrol) all of Malvern, grandchildren, Kasi Luger (Stephen), Robert Felty (Sara) of Port Orchard, WA., Ronald Felty, Zach Dyer and Austin Porterfield all of Malvern. Great-grandchildren, Kaylei Reyes, Brayden Lugar, Kassidy and Kade Felty, Lily and Felix Felty, Mollie Collins, Rylee Cardin, and Lifelong best friend Jo Katherine Wallace, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday July, 24 from 1:00-2:00 pm with Funeral services to begin at 2:00 pm in Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jason Franklin and Mark Ohms officiating. Burial will be at Cooper Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Zach Dyer, Austin Porterfield, Donovan Porterfield, Robert Felty, Shannon Dyer and Carrol Wetherington.

Honorary pallbearers will be caregivers, Krystal Jackson and Brittney Bunn, Saline Memorial Hospice –RN nurse Stephanie Steed, and CNA's Brittany and Yvonne.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.