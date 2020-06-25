Christopher Anthony Karl
1995-2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Anthony Karl
1995-2020
Christopher Anthony Karl passed away on May 29, 2020, in San Francisco following a short illness, complicated by longstanding pulmonary issues. He was 25. Chris was born in Chico to Kim Anderson and Anthony Karl. He attended Mammoth Elementary School in Mammoth Lakes before moving back to Chico, where he attended Marigold Elementary and Marsh Jr. High, and he graduated from P.V. High in 2013. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts (as well as the nickname "the Wizard" for his magical editing skills) from San Francisco State University in 2017. He worked briefly at the local Burger Hut before beginning his career as a video editor at Circle Visions, in Berkeley.
Chris is remembered for his quiet and quirky sense of humor, his imagination, creativity, and his love of animals, caramel macchiatos and bacon. As a young teen he volunteered at the Butte Humane Society, where he was known as quite a cat whisperer. Chris never met a cat he couldn't win over. He enjoyed playing the ukulele and visiting Hawaii. Chris is survived by his mom and stepdad, Kim and Brian Anderson of Chico, his dad, Tony Karl of Aptos, and three sisters: Keri Hurley-Kim (Steve Kim) of Los Angeles, Mikayla DuBoise (Max) of San Diego, and Nichole Karl of Phoenix, as well as his nieces Leilani DuBoise and Ella Kim, and nephew Ronan DuBoise … and the largest Lego collection west of the Mississippi River.
While there is no local service planned, extended family will all meet together soon.
Gifts to your favorite charity in Chris Karl's name, or to the Christopher A. Karl Memorial Scholarship Fund would be appreciated. https://www.nvcf.org/funds/Christopher-A.-
Karl-Memorial-Scholarship-Fund
Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mammoth Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved