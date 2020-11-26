Tall Paul was a friend to all. He was kind and shined and had a presence of mind. To teach and reach others with his big toothy Kelley grin. You knew he would always be your best friend until the very end.

Paul Gardiner Kelley passed away on September 2 in McKinney, Texas after returning from Vietnam where he was a Lecturer of English at Banking University in Ho Chi Minh City. Paul was born on March 7, 1960 in San Diego, CA and was raised on a commercial carnation flower farm in Encinitas until 1969. Paul's family moved to Bishop, CA and started up the Bishop Nursery. As a kid in Bishop, he was an avid duck hunter, played high school sports, and enjoyed all things outdoors. His childhood was filled with many friends that to this day call him his best friend and brother.

Paul loved the Eastern Sierra mountain range and spent most of his early 20-30's living in Mammoth Lakes running the Mammoth Video Store. Paul had a great memory and could recall all the actors in movies and television shows. He loved the classics of Laurel and Hardy to modern day Netflix shows and had a fondness of discussing plots and twists of shows with his friends and siblings. Outside of work, Paul spent his time in the mountains hiking to the top of Mt. Whitney, camping in Yosemite with friends, and skiing at Mammoth Mountain.

Paul spent the last 17 years of his life living outside the states in Vietnam teaching English. Paul lived in Ho Chi Minh City and taught tens of thousands of students during his career. Paul made many friends in Vietnam that became his family. He shared stories of Expats gathering for Thanksgiving in Vietnam and going to the American hotel for dinner. Something that was special to Paul to remind him of home and family. Paul's passport was filled with many great adventures in Asia and he loved living in Vietnam. Paul's nickname was Tall Paul by his classmates and in Vietnam he really stood out as well. Not only for being tall but for his ability to relate to the locals and gain their friendships. He was part of the neighborhood and when they learned of his passing, many of his friends did not go to work that day and stayed home to pray for him. A gesture that touched his family's heart.

Paul is survived by his father Kenneth Kelley, brother James Kelley, sister Sarah Francis and husband Doug and daughters Sierra and Savannah, Sister in Law Terri Kelley, niece Lisa Liles Landis and husband Doug, niece Melissa Kelley, niece Shannon Pauli and husband Frost and daughters Emery and Eloise, and friends, Norm Hollis, Jak Thompson, Tom Powers, Shane Greer, Tony Chavez, Pam Bordman, Leslie Watkins, Leslie Pattersin Apple, John Paine, Sue West, Rick and Holly Terrel, Sue Elberson, Kirk and Robert Schaubmayer, Roxanne, Robby and Alvin Tani, Tammy Reid Greenland.

Paul is preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Marie Kelley, sister Kathy Kelley Roberts, and brother Timothy Wayne Kelley and friends Jess Paco, Clay Greer, and Kenny Dean.

Paul's remains were donated to the University of Texas Southwestern Willed Body program and will be studied for the advancement of medical science through education and research.

