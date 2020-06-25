Susan Lynn Mechtly Graybeal1958-2020Susan Lynn Mechtly Graybeal, 61, passed away on the 5th of June 2020.She was born on the 5th of July, 1958 in Elyria, Ohio and grew up in Granada Hills, California.She lived in Mammoth Lakes, California from 1985 to 2008 working at Moguls Restaurant.She moved to Hilo, Hawaii in 2008.Susan is survived by her brother Richard Mechtly; sisters Mary Beth Blankenship, Joan Ryan, Kristine Love; predeceased by husband Vern Graybeal.Private Service will be held by the family.