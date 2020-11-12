Willis "Wild Bill" Cody was born in Babson Park, Florida on June 23, 1933. He was the youngest of three children and grew up in Daytona Beach. He joined the Navy in 1950 and fought in the Korean War. Bill moved to Mammoth Lakes in the 1970's. He worked for 21 years for Contel (Verizon) phone company. He was a regular at Tom's Place and a longtime member of Church on the Mountain in Crowley Lake. He'd often be seen riding horses, walking his dog Francis, or woodworking in his shop.

In 1985, he married Faythe and moved her and her three daughters from Georgia. Dacyl, Jessica, and Larissa had never seen snow, but soon became avid skiers. They all played basketball and softball at Mammoth High School, and Bill was often in attendance to cheer them on or walk them across the field as part of the Homecoming Court. He was a devoted father and enjoyed taking the girls and their friends out on Crowley Lake to waterski behind his Glastron boat.

In 1993, Bill and Faythe opened Golf-n-Games in the Minaret Village Shopping Center. Bill enjoyed tinkering on the video games and they enjoyed providing a safe place for Mammoth youth to hang out. Bill and Faythe decided to leave their home in Crowley Lake in 2000. They moved to Thomasville, Georgia to be closer to Bill's siblings and to help raise Dacyl's three sons. In 2011, as the boys were getting older, they decided to follow their youngest daughter Larissa to Bend, Oregon. Bend proved to be a reminder of Mammoth, and Bill enjoyed chopping and stacking wood for the woodstove even into his final year. He also became interested in painting and loved everything Bob Ross!

Bill suffered from dementia but was able to remain at home until his final days due to the loving care provided by Faythe. On October 31, 2020, at 87 years old, Bill went to be with his Savior Jesus. He will always be remembered wearing his favorite cowboy hat, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle through the Eastern Sierra, and his anticipation for the next woodworking project.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Faythe Cody of Bend, Oregon; his son Robert Peasley of Utah; his son William Cody of Bishop, California; his step-daughter Dacyl Winterbottom and husband Matt, as well as three grandsons Elijah, Caleb, and Wyatt of Bend, Oregon; step-daughter Jessica Wentworth of North Bethesda, Maryland; step-daughter Larissa Thompson and husband Brandon, as well as granddaughters Kaiya and Zoey of Bend, Oregon; and brother-in-law, Harry Berman of Palm Springs, California. The family is planning a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ for all Nations.

Well done, Bill Cody, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Lord.

